Steven Ray Weingarten

1957-2019

Steven Ray Weingarten of Boca Raton, FL and Provincetown, MA was born on June 10, 1957 in Houston, TX. He passed away on March 10, 2019 in Boca Raton, FL following an acute illness as a complication of cancer.

Preceded in death by his father, Harris Weingarten and father-in-law Willis Hester, he is survived by his husband, Grant Hester and his quadruplets Adam Weingarten of Houston, TX, Daniel Weingarten (with wife Whitney) of Atlanta, GA, Mark Weingarten (with wife Elaine) of Chicago, IL, and Lauren Marouni (with husband Oren). He is also survived by his mother Emily Stein and mother-in-law Norma Hester, his sisters Shelley Wisner (Vic) and Sharon Segal (Michael), brother-in-law Barry Hester (Audrey) and six nieces and nephews. Additionally, he is survived by his aunt Bette Cohn of Sarasota, FL and the Steiners (Greg, Karen, Kirby and Maggie) of The Woodlands, TX with whom many holidays were shared.

Per his wishes, a private burial of his ashes will be conducted in Provincetown with Grant and his children.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Soup Kitchen in Provincetown (ptownsoup.org) or the Provincetown Theater (provincetowntheater.org). Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019