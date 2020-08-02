Steven Lester Whitmarsh

1952-2020

Steven Lester Whitmarsh, 67, passed away peacefully in his home in Houston, Texas. He was the youngest child of Robert and Louise (LeVrier) Whitmarsh, and brother to Robert Whitmarsh (Yvonne) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Victoria and Catherine Whitmarsh, both predeceased.

Steve married his best friend and wife of 45 years, Beverly, and they raised four children; Geneva Youel (Stephen) of La Crescenta, CA, and Jonathan Whitmarsh, Eric Whitmarsh, and Michael Whitmarsh, all of Houston, Texas. Steve cherished his friendship with Ellen Jacks of League City, Texas. Steve and Beverly had four grandchildren; Kaitlyn, Clara, Grace, and Benjamin, whom are loved dearly.

Steve was a well respected quality control inspector in a variety of industries. He was a devoted Christian, found wonder in creativity, loved history, nature, hiking and camping, was an avid cyclist and firearms expert, and so much more. He loved his friends, but most of all his family.

He will forever be greatly missed by his wife, children, nieces and nephews, brother, and many relatives and friends. The world is less bright without Steve, but we are so thankful for our time with him and will always think of him with the utmost love.

A celebration of Steve's life will be scheduled at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store