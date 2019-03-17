Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
4301 Weaver Rd.
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
4301 Weaver Rd.
Stevenson L. Dansby Sr.


Stevenson L. Dansby Sr. Obituary
Stevenson L. Dansby Sr.
1928-2019
"When your work is all completed, He will gently call you home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting."
Mr. Dansby peacefully departed this life March 11, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19th, 12:00 PM at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 4301 Weaver Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Stevenson L. Dansby, Jr. (Moranda); grandchildren, Marshawndria Hodges (Eric) and Stevenson L. Dansby, III (Ashton); great-grandchild, Eric A. Hodges and many other dear relatives and friends.
His beloved wife, Mrs. Effie Dansby, preceded him in death.
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019
