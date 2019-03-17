|
|
Stevenson L. Dansby Sr.
1928-2019
"When your work is all completed, He will gently call you home; Oh, the rapture of that meeting."
Mr. Dansby peacefully departed this life March 11, 2019.
His life will be celebrated Tuesday, March 19th, 12:00 PM at New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 4301 Weaver Rd. Visitation will be prior to service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In God's care he leaves to cherish his memory his son, Stevenson L. Dansby, Jr. (Moranda); grandchildren, Marshawndria Hodges (Eric) and Stevenson L. Dansby, III (Ashton); great-grandchild, Eric A. Hodges and many other dear relatives and friends.
His beloved wife, Mrs. Effie Dansby, preceded him in death.
Interment will be at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019