Home

POWERED BY

Services
Houston Jewish Funerals
5455 Dashwood St.
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 666-0257
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Emanu El Memorial Park
8341 Bissonnet St.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stuart Bamberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stuart Bamberger


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stuart Bamberger Obituary
Stuart Bamberger
1954-2019
Stuart Jay Bamberger, born June 30, 1954 died November 4,2019 at the age of 65 in Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Louise (née Feinsod) Bamberger. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Terri, and his son, Brian Bamberger. Also, surviving him are his in-laws Barry and Janet Tobias, nieces, and a brother Richard.
Stuart put himself through college by working at Weingarten's where he made lifelong friends. He later joined his father in business at The Metal House where he bought and sold scrap metal. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St. Houston, Texas, 77074
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stuart's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -