Stuart Bamberger
1954-2019
Stuart Jay Bamberger, born June 30, 1954 died November 4,2019 at the age of 65 in Houston, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, Max and Louise (née Feinsod) Bamberger. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Terri, and his son, Brian Bamberger. Also, surviving him are his in-laws Barry and Janet Tobias, nieces, and a brother Richard.
Stuart put himself through college by working at Weingarten's where he made lifelong friends. He later joined his father in business at The Metal House where he bought and sold scrap metal. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet St. Houston, Texas, 77074
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2019