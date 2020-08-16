1/1
Stuart Grossman
1928 - 2020
Dr. Stuart Grossman
1928-2020
Dr. Stuart Grossman, 92, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1928 to Harry and Estelle Grossman and grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts. Prior to college, Stuart attended and had fond memories of boarding school at Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire. He graduated from the University of Illinois where he obtained both his BS and Masters Degrees. After service in the United States Army, Stuart obtained his PhD as a micro paleontologist at the University of Kansas and then furthered his education at the University of Texas Marine Institute at Port Aransas. Stuart moved to Houston in1960 and joined Humble Oil's research center (now ExxonMobil) where he enjoyed a very successful career with various ExxonMobil departments, including its Gulf of Mexico offshore exploration activities, for more than 33 years. During his time at ExxonMobil he was well liked and his expertise as a micro paleontologist was highly regarded.
In 1964 Stuart met Harriet Struminger on a blind date. They were married the next year and spent more than 55 happy years together. When Stuart and Harriet moved to Meyerland, he unselfishly welcomed Harriet's widowed mother, Lillian, to share their home, where she lived with them for most of the balance of her life. Stuart was an avid birdwatcher, enjoyed photography, and for many years was a dedicated runner at the Houston JCC. Stuart and Harriet were longtime members of Congregation Emanu El. After his retirement, Stuart enjoyed camaraderie with many of his fellow ExxonMobil retirees in the ExxonMobil Braes Bayou retirement group, which met for lunch on a regular basis. Stuart had served as a Vice President of the group and later took charge of the group's United Way contributions. Stuart and Harriet also became regulars for morning coffee at Dunkin' Donuts in Bellaire, where they developed a large cadre of friends over the years.
Stuart is predeceased by his parents, his mother-in-law, his brother Morton (Mickey) Grossman and wife Vivienne and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Bernard and Rita Wise. He is survived by his loving wife Harriet, his three nephews (Mickey's sons) Robert (Elise) Grossman, William (Siva) Grossman, and Dr. Laurance (Char) Grossman as well as all of their daughters. Stuart is also survived by his nieces and nephews through Harriet's sister, Mark (Sharon) Wise, Robert (Cathy) Wise, and Helaine (Dr. Sanford) Lubetkin as well as all of their many children and grandchildren.
Because of the current covid-19 pandemic, a private family burial took place at Emanuel Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
Harriet, I am very sorry for your loss. Stuart was my mentor at Exxon, and I have so many fond memories of him, especially how much fun he had planning our annual Paleo Dinner. He was a true gentleman.
Kevin Kilmartin
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Stuart, was a fine gentleman, I remember him well RSP
E. L. &#8220;Bo&#8221; Fennell
August 13, 2020
I worked with Stuart during our Exxon OSAK days in Exploration. Stuart always was cheerful, a twinkle in his eye, full of positions on anything, but a real class individual. I am so thankful to have worked together! You will be missed Stuart!
Bill Drennen
Coworker
August 13, 2020
As a grad student right out of school in my early days at EPR, I could always count on Stu for a unique perspective and an honest answer. He was candid, truthful, humorous, and tenacious. I respected his skills as a paleontologist and cherished his friendship.
Richard Hoover
Coworker
August 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
