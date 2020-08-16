Dr. Stuart Grossman1928-2020Dr. Stuart Grossman, 92, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1928 to Harry and Estelle Grossman and grew up in Fall River, Massachusetts. Prior to college, Stuart attended and had fond memories of boarding school at Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire. He graduated from the University of Illinois where he obtained both his BS and Masters Degrees. After service in the United States Army, Stuart obtained his PhD as a micro paleontologist at the University of Kansas and then furthered his education at the University of Texas Marine Institute at Port Aransas. Stuart moved to Houston in1960 and joined Humble Oil's research center (now ExxonMobil) where he enjoyed a very successful career with various ExxonMobil departments, including its Gulf of Mexico offshore exploration activities, for more than 33 years. During his time at ExxonMobil he was well liked and his expertise as a micro paleontologist was highly regarded.In 1964 Stuart met Harriet Struminger on a blind date. They were married the next year and spent more than 55 happy years together. When Stuart and Harriet moved to Meyerland, he unselfishly welcomed Harriet's widowed mother, Lillian, to share their home, where she lived with them for most of the balance of her life. Stuart was an avid birdwatcher, enjoyed photography, and for many years was a dedicated runner at the Houston JCC. Stuart and Harriet were longtime members of Congregation Emanu El. After his retirement, Stuart enjoyed camaraderie with many of his fellow ExxonMobil retirees in the ExxonMobil Braes Bayou retirement group, which met for lunch on a regular basis. Stuart had served as a Vice President of the group and later took charge of the group's United Way contributions. Stuart and Harriet also became regulars for morning coffee at Dunkin' Donuts in Bellaire, where they developed a large cadre of friends over the years.Stuart is predeceased by his parents, his mother-in-law, his brother Morton (Mickey) Grossman and wife Vivienne and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Bernard and Rita Wise. He is survived by his loving wife Harriet, his three nephews (Mickey's sons) Robert (Elise) Grossman, William (Siva) Grossman, and Dr. Laurance (Char) Grossman as well as all of their daughters. Stuart is also survived by his nieces and nephews through Harriet's sister, Mark (Sharon) Wise, Robert (Cathy) Wise, and Helaine (Dr. Sanford) Lubetkin as well as all of their many children and grandchildren.Because of the current covid-19 pandemic, a private family burial took place at Emanuel Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.