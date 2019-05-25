Home

Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
(713) 869-6261
Visitation
Sunday, May 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX
Rosary
Sunday, May 26, 2019
5:00 PM
Pat H. Foley & Company
1200 West 34th Street
Houston, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
3600 Brinkman St.
Houston, TX
Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Forest Park Lawndale
Sudie Nowak Obituary
Sudie Mary Nowak
1914-2019
Sudie Mary Nowak, born August 11, 1914, in Bremond, Texas, passed away in Houston May 21, 2019 at the age of 104.
At four years old, Sudie moved to the Heights in Houston with her parents. Growing up in Houston, she attended school at All Saints Catholic Church. She graduated from Reagan High School. On October 3, 1936 she married Charles Nowak.
Sudie was a devout Catholic, attending mass at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, Christ the King, #1750.
Her hobbies were bowling, crocheting, crossword puzzles, and traveling throughout the U.S. and Canada.
She is proceeded in death by her loving husband, Charles Nowak, mother and father Mary and Adam Andryan, sisters Tina Andryan, Theresa Smith, Dorothy Bielamowicz, and Rosemarie Galla.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Marjorie Rivette; sister-in-law, Florence Sivcoski; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation for Sudie will be Sunday, May 26, 2019, from 3 to 6 pm, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 5 pm at Pat H. Foley & Co, located at 1200 W 34th Houston, Texas 77018. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, May 27, 2019 at 11 am, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, located at 3600 Brinkman St. Houston, Texas 77018. She will be laid to rest Tuesday, May 27, 2019 at 10 am at Forest Park Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle from May 25 to May 26, 2019
