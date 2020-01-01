|
|
Sue Ann Dezendolet
1931-2019
Dr. Sue Ann Dezendolet passed away on December 29 at the age of 88. She was smart, fun and witty, generous with her life and time, tenacious, and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She is predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. D. L. Landrum; her husband, Eugene Dezendolet; her brother, Rev. D. L. Landrum Jr.; and her daughter, Patricia Sue Pace. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Tom and Dee Pace; five grandchildren whom she adored: Katherine Pace and husband Phil Henson, Coatney Cobble and husband Andrew, Kendall Monroe and husband Will, Calley Jones and husband Larry, and Caroline Pace; and ten great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at St. Luke's United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 4, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77227 or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020