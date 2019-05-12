Sue Haynie Galloway

1926-2019

Elsie Sue "Suzie" Haynie Galloway went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 1, 2019. She was a proud fourth generation Texan born in 1926 in Fort Worth to Lee A. Haynie (1898-1967) and Lillie Mae "Lillian" Stephens (1897-1974). She moved to Houston in 1932 where she played jacks and studied dance; attended Lamar High School; earned her BS Architecture in 1947 from The Rice Institute; and practiced for many years as an architect for Knostman & Webster. She was a loving wife for over 60 years to Harold Reid Galloway (1924-2012), who often said, "I married the most beautiful girl in the world;" and she was a caring, instructive, and helpful mother to their two daughters.

Suzie loved to entertain in the home she designed, hosting large groups of family and friends for holidays and any other occasion that might call for a feast. She was a thrifty child of The Depression. Her careful stewardship of family finances enabled her to be generous to individuals and charities. Also generous with her time, she served in vacation Bible school and Bible Memory Association and as a Girl Scout leader, school librarian, and marimba roadie.

She enjoyed designing as well as looking at others' designs and art. She collected stamps (very small works of art) and paintings; she loved her kitties and enjoyed travel, eating out, and Bible study. She had the gifts of service, giving, and prayer and used them to bless her friends and family. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law and younger sister, William Henry Marshall (1928-2018) and Dorothy Jeirenne Haynie (1928-2013). She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Lee "Becky" Galloway; Jeirenne "Jeri" Galloway Masterson and husband Tipton; her grandson Joseph Reid Carazzone; her first cousin Charles Stephens Collier; her brother- and sister-in-law Donald Hugh "Duck" Galloway and Marvel Ann McDaniel; plus many cousins, nieces, and nephews along with their spouses and children. Services will be held on May 18th, 2019 at 2pm at the Chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home in Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Rice University Lillian Haynie Award or St. Thomas' Episcopal Church, Houston, TX. She wants you to know that "God loved the world so much that He gave his uniquely born Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16