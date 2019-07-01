|
|
Sue "Susie" Kirk Laguarta
1935-2019
Sue Katherine "Susie" (Kirk) Laguarta, born on December 11, 1935 was a loving and devoted wife of 64 years to Julio S. Laguarta. Susie adored her seven children, 20 grandchildren, as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She peacefully went to be with our Lord and Savior on June 28, 2019.
A memorial Service will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, with a reception to follow.
Please visit www.earthmanshunterscreek.com for a full obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 1, 2019