Sue Trammell
Whitfield
1933-2020
Sue Trammell Whitfield was born in Houston on the 5th of August 1933 and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 18th of February 2020. She was 86 years of age.
Arrangements are to be announced as a more detailed and specific obituary will be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020