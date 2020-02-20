Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005

Sue Trammell Whitfield


1933 - 2020
Sue Trammell Whitfield Obituary
Sue Trammell
Whitfield
1933-2020
Sue Trammell Whitfield was born in Houston on the 5th of August 1933 and passed away in Houston on Tuesday, the 18th of February 2020. She was 86 years of age.
Arrangements are to be announced as a more detailed and specific obituary will be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.
Please visit Mrs. Whitfield's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020
