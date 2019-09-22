Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson Mortuary - Houston
3201 Brookfield Drive
Houston, TX 77045
713-523-4992
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Baptist Church
14513 S. Post Oak Rd.
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Baptist Church
14513 S. Post Oak Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sumpter Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sumpter Ferguson Jr.


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sumpter Ferguson Jr. Obituary
SUMPTER FERGUSON, JR
1929-2019
was born on December 21, 1929 and passed on September 16, 2019. He will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of his loving wife Maggie Ferguson; children; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, 14513 S. Post Oak Rd. (77045). Viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 am and Service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sumpter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now