SUMPTER FERGUSON, JR
1929-2019
was born on December 21, 1929 and passed on September 16, 2019. He will truly be missed and held dearly in the hearts of his loving wife Maggie Ferguson; children; grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
All Services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, 14513 S. Post Oak Rd. (77045). Viewing will be held from 9:00-10:00 am and Service to follow at 10:00 am. Interment Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019