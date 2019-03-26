Home

The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Surman Hill
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
College Park Baptist Church
7887 Beechnut.
Surman Everett Hill
1928-2019
Surman Everett (S.E.) Hill, beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away March 21, in Houston.
He is survived by Katherine, his loving wife of 70 years, son Gary (wife Sally), daughter Jana Selchow (Bosco), grandsons Ben Hill (wife Meredith), Austin Hill (Ingrid), Jordan Selchow (Tiffany) and granddaughter, Meghan Dicks (Kevin), great granddaughter Hayes Selchow and soon to arrive, Kaylee Hill.
He was preceded in death by his parents E.C. and Bertha Parrish Hill, plus five sisters and four brothers.
Employed by Orkin Exterminating for 40-plus years, S.E. made it a point to attend his children's outside activities. A deacon at Houston's College Park Baptist Church, he especially enjoyed his years of volunteer work there. An avid reader and gardener S.E. found even greater joy being with his grandchildren.
An ardent sports fan S.E. followed the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.
S.E. was born July 16, 1928 in Graham Chapel, Texas. The happiest day of his life was when he married Katherine Henry on Sept. 25, 1948, a union that lasted more than seven decades and enabled them to be a steady influence on their family.
Visitation is from 6- 8 p.m. on Tuesday (March 26) at Settegast-Koph at Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Fwy in Sugar Land. Funeral service is at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (March 27) at College Park Baptist Church, 7887 Beechnut.
Burial to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the College Park Baptist Youth Department.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019
