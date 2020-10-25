Susan Robertson Bradshaw
1941-2020
Susan Robertson Bradshaw passed away at home on October 17, 2020. She was born June 11, 1941 in La Grange, Texas to Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Robertson. A true daughter of Texas, she loved football games and barbeque and found her way to the University of Texas. She met her future husband, Major, over a tapeworm in the fall of 1961 while he was her parasitology lab instructor. They started dating in the spring of 1963, as she was finishing her degree in medical technology. Though she later admitted that she only spoke to him because he was with a handsome friend, they fell in love and were married in August, 1964. In the early years of their marriage, Susan taught Major that one could have fun and still study enough to do well.
Over the next 56 years of marriage and mutual devotion, she was a vibrant, outgoing, feisty, funny, and friendly example of how to live a life well. She supported him as his career moved them across the US and even the world, while also raising their three children and remaining active in Zoo Friends, Houston Junior Forum, and other organizations. When not juggling these demands, you would find her reading a novel, collecting seashells, or besting her husband on a fishing trip.
Susan was born in a small town, but had a yearning to experience the big world. Her love for distant lands was ignited by a trip to Thailand, Hong Kong, and China in the early 1980s. She ultimately traveled with her husband to a total of 136 countries, including 36 of the 54 countries in Africa. Her adventurous spirit served her well when an opportunity arose to move to Botswana in 2006; her immediate response was, "Sure, let's go!" She and her husband spent 3 ½ happy years in Botswana, where she entertained faculty of the University of Botswana, government ministers, and faculty recruits from around the world with her brazen wit.
Her remaining years were spent largely in Houston and Port Aransas, where she shared her buoyant spirit and great sense of humor with her family and friends. Susan enjoyed a night of fine dining but was also never one to turn down a good cheeseburger and a malt. She will be remembered by dear friends, who will miss her at the mahjong table.
She is survived by: her devoted husband, Major W. Bradshaw; daughters Heather Lopez and Jennifer Hannan, son Major R. Bradshaw (Mariana); her grandchildren Christopher Lopez, and Dash Lopez, Briana Hannan and Briana's father, Bobby Hannan; her sisters JoAnn Warnken and Margaret Wessels; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved little dog, Itsa.
No formal memorial service will be held. In lieu of usual remembrances, please consider a gift to the Susan and Major Bradshaw Student Scholarship fund at Baylor College of Medicine or the charity of your choice
