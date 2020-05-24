Susan Elaine Crowder Burns
1952-2020
Susan Elaine Crowder Burns, 67, of Montgomery, passed away May 15, 2020. She was born October 15, 1952, in Houston to the late Wallace Eugene Crowder and Doris Elaine Mayes Crowder.
She is survived by her husband, William E. Burns; sons, Nathan E. Burns and wife, Tiffany, and Andrew E. Burns and wife Jenny; grandchildren, Colin E. Burns, Zachary J. Burns, William E. Burns, Lucille E. Burns and Elizabeth M. Burns.
For full obituary and additional information please go to https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/susan-burns
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.