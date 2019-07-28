|
|
Susan "Susie" Lee Chang
1935-2019
LEE BOK-SOON, "Susie" CHANG passed away in her sleep on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas. Mrs. Susie was born on August 15, 1935 in Seoul, Korea and lived a storied life. She graduated from and taught at Kyung Hee University and also graduated from South Korea's military nursing school. She served in the Korean War and received a presidential award for her service. Mrs. Susie came to the United States in her twenties, worked at The Methodist Hospital and met her husband, Chen-Fee Chang, PhD, in Houston, Texas. She went on to work for the US Veterans Administration, caring for the nation's service men and women. She was a generous spirit and loved by her family, friends, and patients, the world over. She was an active member of the American Cancer Society, attending conferences and educating the public. For many years and especially after her retirement, she was often seen at the YMCA, where she was an active member and served on the Board of Directors. Over the decades, she received multiple volunteer awards for her commitment to the community and her fund-raising efforts for children's Christmas wish lists and camp programs. Mrs. Susie was an ardent philanthropist always finding ways to help others, during both war and peace times. In addition to her work with the YMCA, she volunteered planning senior activities and community health fairs. She loved a good party and was always up for an adventure. She came from a family of six sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her three children and seven grandchildren. Her children are Maria Namba, James Chang (Stephanie: daughter-in-law), and Joan (Michael Censullo: son-in-law). Her grandchildren (Erica and Toshi Namba, Madison, Grant, Evan, and Jacob Chang, and Isabella Censullo) dearly loved their Halmuny, who was always waiting for them with something yummy to eat. Her countless adopted grandchildren also loved their Grandma Susie. Mrs. Susie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A memorial service for Susan Chang will be held at 10am on Monday, August 5th in Houston, Texas at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the YMCA of Greater Houston, c/o Alex Taylor (Susan Chang Scholarship fund) 2600 North Loop West, Suite 300, Houston TX 77092 or new packages of socks can be brought to the funeral for donation to her other favorite charities.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 28, 2019