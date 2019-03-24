Susan Simon Cororve

1943-2019

Susan Simon Cororve passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019 at the age of 75 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, and her family. Susan was born on September 16, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Morton and Ann Simon. Susan and her family moved to Chicago, Illinois when she was 3 years old and she spent her childhood there, graduating from Senn High School. She attended the University of Illinois Chicago campus and became a dental assistant.

In the summer of 1964, she met the love of her life, Alan, who was completing medical school. Susie (as Alan lovingly called her) and Alan were engaged a mere six weeks later and were married on August 15, 1965. They were married for 53 wonderful years. Alan and Susan moved to Fort Polk, Louisiana, during his service as a Major in the Army. Once his service was completed, they moved to Houston where he began his distinguished career as a doctor. After having their three children, Susan started a new job at Seven Acres Jewish Senior Living as the volunteer coordinator in 1979. Eventually she would become the director of activities, and more importantly, an indispensable member of Seven Acres as well as the greater Jewish community in Houston. In 2012, Susan was awarded the Hans Mayer Jewish Professional Award from the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston for her outstanding service as a Jewish role model in the community. Her 40 years at Seven Acres makes her one of the longest continuous employees in their history, and her impact there will continue to be felt for generations.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother and Bubbe. She loved her three children, Robin, Brian and Michelle, and their spouses (who she also considered as her children), Dan, Nirayl and Jeremy. As devoted as she was to her children, however, she was even more so to her seven grandchildren, Aaron, Joshua, Hannah, Zachary, Leah, Hailey, and Miriam. Bubbe loved to spend time with her grandchildren – shopping, cooking, playing games, and attending their various events. She was a special part of their lives.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Morton and Ann Simon. She is survived by her husband, Alan Cororve, her children, Robin and Dan Stein, Brian and Nirayl Cororve, and Michelle and Jeremy Fingeret, and her seven grandchildren. She is also survived by her three siblings, Jeffrey Simon, Rozanne Kurman and Neil Simon, and her Aunt, Bobbye Goodman.

A funeral service was held at Congregation Beth Yeshurun at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. There was a private burial service following the service. Shiva Minyans will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 21 at Seven Acres, and at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 7:00 p.m. on March 25 at the home of Michelle and Jeremy Fingeret. Donations in Susan's memory can be made to Seven Acres in care of the Sue Cororve Family Grandparents Day Fund. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary