Susan K. Godwin (Wardlaw)

1954-2020

Born on October 5, 1954, Susan Godwin was called to heaven on September 3, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.

Susan will be met by her mother Jean Wardlaw and grandson Abel Ford at the Gates of Paradise.

She leaves behind her husband Kenneth and their four children; Jessica (Victor) Ford; Andrew (Virginia) Godwin; Josiah Godwin (Kailey King); Abigail Godwin (Cyrus Sadeghian) and her six grandchildren: Raylan, Asher, Adilynn, Lorelei, Patrick, and Jack. Susan is survived by her father John Wardlaw and her siblings; Jim Wardlaw, Deborah Vina, Nancy Wardlaw and Alex Wardlaw along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to MFAH's Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store