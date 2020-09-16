1/
Susan Godwin
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan K. Godwin (Wardlaw)
1954-2020
Born on October 5, 1954, Susan Godwin was called to heaven on September 3, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.
Susan will be met by her mother Jean Wardlaw and grandson Abel Ford at the Gates of Paradise.
She leaves behind her husband Kenneth and their four children; Jessica (Victor) Ford; Andrew (Virginia) Godwin; Josiah Godwin (Kailey King); Abigail Godwin (Cyrus Sadeghian) and her six grandchildren: Raylan, Asher, Adilynn, Lorelei, Patrick, and Jack. Susan is survived by her father John Wardlaw and her siblings; Jim Wardlaw, Deborah Vina, Nancy Wardlaw and Alex Wardlaw along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to MFAH's Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home
1017 Turnpike
Oak Ridge, TN 37830
(865) 483-4341
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home

3 entries
September 15, 2020
Susan was a joyful person. I met her when she "worked" the International Quilt Festival Houston. I recognize many names from her sharing lovely stories of her loved ones. My deepest sympathy.
Debbie Williams
Friend
September 15, 2020
Susan was such a sweet lady. Loved working with her. She brought such joy to all around her. Prayers for the family and am grateful she was a believer so she is with our Savior.
Michelle Bush
Coworker
September 15, 2020
All is well.
Ken
