|
|
Susan I. Ong
1945-2020
Susan I. Ong, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, the 16th of January 2020, in Houston. With the support of her family, friends, and caregivers, Susan battled with lung cancer for many difficult but fortunate years prior to her death.
Susan was born in the town of Madiun in Java, Indonesia. She attended Catholic schools up through high school education, and eventually married her husband Michael in 1968. Susan managed her husband's medical practice and bookkeeping in Beaumont, Texas until they moved to Houston at retirement in 2012. Susan had an indomitable spirit up to the very end of her life. She was an especially proficient self-taught cook and baker. She was an avid world traveler and over the years learned many crafts including making clothing, knitting, and woodworking. Susan had a love for life and new experiences and she will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; her sons, Albert and Bryan; her daughter-in-laws, Heather and Julie; her grandchildren, Emily, Sophia, and Samuel, and dogs Smokey and Gerald.
A memorial service is to be conducted at two o'clock in the afternoon on Saturday, the 25th of January, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be directed to Chinese Baptist Church - Rainbow Fellowship, 900 Brogden Road, Houston, TX 77024.
Please visit Mrs. Ong's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020