Susan Patricia Luna
1970-2019
Susan Patricia Luna, 49 years old, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a courageous fight against breast cancer.
Susan earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics graduating magna cum laude from Millersville University and a Master of Science in Statistics from Virginia Tech on a full-ride scholarship. For the majority of her career, she worked as a Senior Biostatistician for Alcon in Fort Worth, Texas. She enjoyed her work in clinical research and loved the relationships she developed with her coworkers at Alcon.
Susan loved music, especially praise and worship music. She led the worship team for a Christian student organization playing the guitar and singing. She also played the flute, piccolo and piano. She enjoyed being an involved parent in our children's schools and taught children's Bible study for many years at Bridgepoint Bible Church. She loved arts and crafts with the kids, playing games with the family, family movie night, boating, fishing and relaxing at the beach.
Susan was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and was the youngest daughter of Joanne Jelliff and Darrell Raught. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Stephen, her children, Alyssa, John and Michael; her sister and husband, Connie and William Cerniuk, and children, Alex, Nicole and Danielle; her sister, Kimberly Raught and daughter Bridget; her Mother-in-law Doris Luna; her brother-in-law Marcus Luna and children, Jonathan and Lauren; her sister-in-law and husband, Melissa and Paul Bernal, and children, Louie, Angelina, William and Avalynn.
Friends are invited to visitation with the family on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, with a Service of Remembrance at 6:30 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Graveside Services will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:30 am at Memorial Oaks Cemetery, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. A Celebration of Life service will follow on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024, with a Reception to follow at The Church.
In lieu of customary remembrances, for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made in Susan's name to any of the following schools that she enjoyed supporting:
Grace School
10219 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX 77042
713-782-4421
https://www.graceschool.org/support-us/ways-to-give/
Houston Christian High School
2700 W Sam Houston Parkway N
Houston, TX 77043
713-580-6000
https://houstonchristian.myschoolapp.com/page/support-hc
The Joy School
One Chelsea Blvd.
Houston, TX 77006
713-523-0660
https://www.thejoyschool.org/support/annual-fund
Published in Houston Chronicle from Dec. 25 to Dec. 29, 2019