Susan Rest Pye

1950-2019

Susan Rest Pye passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 embraced by the love and laughter of her family. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 18, 1950, raised in Glencoe, and attended New Trier High School, where she made lifelong friends. Susan's adventurous spirit brought her to Austin and the University of Texas for both her bachelor's and master's degrees. She went on to pursue a J.D. from South Texas College of Law. Susan started her own legal recruiting firm, Pye Legal Group, in 2006. Using her background in the energy industry and her innate ability to bring people together, she thrived at and loved her work, where the dedicated and talented team brought her much joy.

Susan's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by family and friends, traveling around the world, walking Memorial Park, and throwing parties. Her strength, courage, kindness, and ability to connect with others guided her throughout her life. Her beautiful smile and loving personality were cherished by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband H. Walter Pye, Jr. and devoted daughter Emily Wardell, in addition to Walter III (Cristina) Pye, Jennifer (Adam) Cox, and Cris (Elisa) Pye, her sisters Ruth-Ann (Neil) Sivers and Barbara (Ted) Rouse, and Sue Sue (Don) Aron. She is also survived by beloved grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as "Suz", nieces, nephews, and dog Charley. She was preceded in death by parents Lois and Allan Rest. Susan will be buried at Beth Israel Woodlawn Cemetery. All are invited to join for a celebration of Susan's life at Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 North Braeswood at 12:30 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to MD Anderson Research Trials by Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary