Susan E. Sadler

1941-2019

Susan Elizabeth Sadler passed away after a long struggle with a variety of illnesses on Thursday, the14th of February 2019. Sue was born on the 1st of April 1941, in New York.

Sue was a real person; natural; unpretentious. Until the end stages of her illnesses, she was always a very outgoing loving person. Sue loved almost everyone she met from Sandy who works in the ladies locker room at the country club to Joanne Herring and they loved her. To quote a friend, Sue was so loving she passed away on Valentine's Day. She loved playing golf with her girlfriends and then playing bridge in the afternoon. In her almost 53 years of marriage, as expected there were many ups and downs, but mostly ups. She traveled the world from Stonehenge to Thailand and in between to such places as Belgium, Egypt, Hungry, Germany, France, Italy and Russia. She was a wonderful travel companion.

After graduating high school in Port Washington New York, Sue attended Endicott College in Beverly Massachusetts. She married Whitson Sadler on the 5th of March 1966. They had two children, Whitson Sadler Jr. who passed away in 2004 and Tyler Sadler who resides in Marietta Georgia with his wife Connie and their two wonderful children Jackson and Joy. She is also survived by her brother John Kumm and his wife Lindy; they reside in Los Angeles, and they have two grown sons Zachary and Scotty.

The memorial service is to be conducted at one o'clock in the afternoon on Tuesday, the 19th of February, in the chapel of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 3471 Westheimer Road in Houston, where Dr. Linda Christians, Executive Pastor, is to officiate.

Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent Hines Baker Room.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Sue wanted all that knew her to remember her as the kind, loving and beautiful person that she was.

In lieu of customary remembrances, Sue wanted all that knew her to remember her as the kind, loving and beautiful person that she was.