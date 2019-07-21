Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
(512) 442-1446
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
Susan Sharlot


1938 - 2019
Susan Sharlot Obituary
Susan Siegel Sharlot
1938-2019
Susan Siegel Sharlot died on May 23, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly at her home in Austin.
She is survived by her daughter Sarah Sharlot Dietrich and her husband Fred Dietrich, her son Matthew Sharlot and his wife Karen Keohane Sharlot, her beloved grandchildren Sam, Max and Julia Dietrich, her nephew Robert Zusman and his wife Tia Stokes, and her niece Rosanne Zusman and her husband Bob Jacobs.
A celebration of life will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish, 2620 South Congress Ave., Austin, TX on Sunday August 11, 2019 at 10 am. To view the extended obituary online, please visit www.wcfish.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019
