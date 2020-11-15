1/1
Susan Slatton
1961 - 2020
Susan Marie Slatton
1961-2020
Susan Marie Slatton, 59, of Houston, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Susan was born on January 30, 1961 in Houston, Texas to Gene Bruce Slatton and Rose Gold Slatton.
Susan attended Texas State University (then Southwest Texas State) and worked as a paralegal for Shell before retiring. Her greatest joy was her son, Wyatt. Susan loved spending time with family and friends, especially with Wyatt and his friends. She experienced great enjoyment and comfort when surrounded by her pets. Susan's favorite travel experiences included her many cruises to the Caribbean with her son and mother. She was an avid Astros and country music fan.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Gene Slatton, and her partner, Michael Dallas. She is survived by her son Wyatt Dallas; her mother Rose Slatton; her brother Bruce Slatton and his wife, Carmell; her sister Stephanie Houghton and her husband Robert; and five nephews, Robert Slatton; Gregory Slatton; Kyle Houghton and his wife, Kathryn; Kevin Houghton and his wife, Cecelia; and Kolby Houghton.
For many years, Susan suffered chronic health problems that developed after her battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. She is free from pain now.
Susan was a member of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19 from 11-7 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, November 20 at 1:00 in the afternoon at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Rd, Houston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church
October 31, 2020
Susan, we were distant cousins but I always enjoyed the few times your family came to visit. I am Heartsick at your passing, but I know we will meet again in Heaven. What joy it will be to touch the face of God.
With love to your son, and entire family.

Sincerely,

Jo Anne Kono Smith
San Antonio TX
Jo Anne Kono Smith
