Susanne Dale Hepler
1940-2020
Dr. Susanne Dale Elster Hepler Sue was destined to make a difference in the world and we like to think that she did. Sue was born on August 24, 1940 in Chicago, IL. She earned her Master's degree in clinical Social Work at Tulane University in New Orleans and her Ph.D. in Psychology at Texas A&M University in 1975. She served as the Director of Field Education at the University of Houston, Graduate School of Social Work in the late 1970s and early 1980s and was active in the National Association of Social Workers. Her subsequent life work as a social worker and geriatric psychologist with private clients, many living in nursing homes, assisted with easing their older years' concerns. We lost Sue August 3, 2020 when she died suddenly at home in Houston, Texas.
As we share our thoughts about our Sue, we wondered how to convey the depth of a friendship bonded through many experiences with such an extraordinary person. There are many people whose lives she enriched with her compassionate advice and friendship. She shared birthdays with her lifelong friends and her girls' group – which always changed with the addition of new friends along the way. That was Sue, the glue that held the bonds of friendship. She loved her family, fine dining, and travel.
Sue was preceded in death by her two former husbands, Mark Hepler and Frank Liuzza, and is survived by her loving life partner, Gary Olson; daughter Bailey, step-daughter Melissa Hepler and her husband Robert Ebert; step-daughter, Rozanna Monteith and her husband Joseph Monteith; step-grandson, Randall Taliaferro; and cousins Arlene Ari Elster and Arthur Elster.
