Suyapa Josefina Grell (Urbina)
1958-2020
Suyapa Josefina Grell (Urbina) passed peacefully from this life and joined her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2020 at the age of 62. She fought a long hard battle against a severe case of COVID19 and was cared for by the good doctors and nurses at the CHI St. Luke ICU ward in Sugar Land, Texas. Suyapa was born on May 14, 1958 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras to Miguel and Martha Urbina Fernandez. Suyapa is preceded in death by her father, Miguel Fernandez; her brothers Miguel, Arnaldo, and Dario. Suyapa is survived by husband Lewis, sons Lewis Miguel and Jason Adam, daughter Christie Lauren, mother Martha, sisters Daysi, Martha Delia, Rosa Maria, Rosario and Angela, brother Manolo. She married Lewis in 1981. She had a deep passion and commitment for her Lord and Savior and used that passion and commitment to help friends and family every day of her life. She traveled around the world and spread her compassion to everyone in all parts of the world. A memorial and visitation is scheduled for 2 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek located at 15015 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, Texas. The family requests that all persons that attend the memorial /visitation wear masks and follow social distancing. Masks will be provided. In lieu of flowers, tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com