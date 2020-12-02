Suzanne Langley Ahrens
1939-2020
Suzie Ahrens, of Houston, TX, died peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2020, at the age of 81.
Suzie is survived by her two daughters, Beth (Lee) O'Neal of Marietta, GA, and Kate (Lawrence) Cevallos of Houston, TX; grandsons, Harrison, Charlie, and George O'Neal, and Sonny Cevallos; brother Bill (Audrey) Langley of Uvalde, TX; cousin Vonceil Nevitt of Tempe, AZ; sisters in-law Jean Ross of Houston, TX, Barbara Hardy of LA, and Carol Ahrens of Lexington, TX; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Arnold "Sonny" Ahrens, and parents, Roy and Sadye Langley.
Suzie was born in Beaumont, TX on November 22, 1939. She grew up in West University Place and as a child attended West University Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Bellaire High School and soon after worked at Bank of the Southwest. Suzie married Sonny in 1968 and moved back to West University in 1975, where she was involved in many children's and community programs. She worked as treasurer for the Houston Auto Auction for over 30 years and was a long-time member of West University United Methodist Church. Through work, community, and church, she established many lifelong friendships.
Suzie was a connoisseur of old movies and knew the back stories of most of the movies and the actors, long before Entertainment Tonight began. She loved tennis and was known to wake in the middle of the night to watch championship tennis Live. She also loved baseball, and on her first date with her future husband, when she insisted they listen to the Astros game on the radio, he realized it was a match made in heaven. Suzie was a master of cards at Hearts and Spades, a 42 wiz, and if you were picking teams to play Trivial Pursuit, she was your first-round draft. She was an excellent cook. Her Thanksgiving feasts were legendary, with her often single-handedly feeding a crowd of 20 or more.
Suzie prided herself on being a supportive wife, devoted mother, and trusted friend. She lived a life filled with great joy and laughter and could brighten any room with just her beautiful smile. Her family and many good friends will dearly miss her.
We ask for friends and family to light a candle of remembrance for her on December 22nd at 8 PM, CST. A memorial will be held at a future undetermined date.
In lieu of flowers, Beth and Kate request that donations be made in Suzie's name to the Houston Area Parkinson's Society (hapsonline.org
), the West University United Methodist Church (westumethodist.org
), or Child Advocates (childadvocates.org
).