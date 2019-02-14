Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Toccoa First United Methodist Church
333 E. Tugalo St
Toccoa, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Byrd


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suzanne Byrd Obituary
Suzanne M. Byrd
1939-2019
Suzanne Marie Byrd, 79, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 8, 2019 in Toccoa, Georgia. Daughter of the late Albert Nevin Knepp and Doris Alvina (nee Gould) Knepp, she was born August 18, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by husbands Richard M. Whitehead, Dale M. Chambliss and Wyndol C. Byrd. She was also predeceased by her brothers Robert W. Knepp, Dannie Ray Knepp, and John A. Knepp, and her sister Marlene Trost; all from Michigan. Survivors include sisters Mary M. Edgerton and Barbara A. Pulice of Michigan; daughter, Mary Ann Hayes (Doran) of California; sons, Gary R. Whitehead (Judith) of South Carolina and John M. Whitehead (Karen) of California; and five grandchildren: Christine Whitehead of Georgia, Jessica and Matthew Hayes of California and Sean and Dylan Whitehead of California.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, 333 E. Tugalo St., Toccoa, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.