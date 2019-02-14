|
Suzanne M. Byrd
1939-2019
Suzanne Marie Byrd, 79, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 8, 2019 in Toccoa, Georgia. Daughter of the late Albert Nevin Knepp and Doris Alvina (nee Gould) Knepp, she was born August 18, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by husbands Richard M. Whitehead, Dale M. Chambliss and Wyndol C. Byrd. She was also predeceased by her brothers Robert W. Knepp, Dannie Ray Knepp, and John A. Knepp, and her sister Marlene Trost; all from Michigan. Survivors include sisters Mary M. Edgerton and Barbara A. Pulice of Michigan; daughter, Mary Ann Hayes (Doran) of California; sons, Gary R. Whitehead (Judith) of South Carolina and John M. Whitehead (Karen) of California; and five grandchildren: Christine Whitehead of Georgia, Jessica and Matthew Hayes of California and Sean and Dylan Whitehead of California.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, 333 E. Tugalo St., Toccoa, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2019