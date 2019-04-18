Suzanne Summers Floyd

1938-2019

Suzanne Summers Floyd passed away on April 14th from complications related to pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease. Suzanne was born in Houston, Texas to Merle Fondren and Wylie Elbert Summers, and called Houston home most of her life.

Suzanne's early adventures included cheerleading at Lamar High School, which was only the beginning of her life-long love of football. She went on to graduate from the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a proud sister of and touch-football player for the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

After graduation, Suzanne returned to Houston, married Robert C. Floyd and started a family. This did not stop her from periodic trips to see Longhorn football games in Austin, to fish in Mexico, or to ski in Colorado. Suzanne eventually divorced and entered a career within human resources for hospitals.

In a voice that remained beautiful throughout her life, Suzanne never heard a song she couldn't sing. The sparkle in her eyes when she sang her favorite songs will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Anne (Zeba) Floyd, and the cousins on the Fondren and Summers sides of the family whom she adored.

Suzanne will be laid to rest in Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston. A remembrance service will be held at the Houston Country Club at 1 Potomac Drive from 1 - 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be directed to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, or another four-star charity noted on the Charity Navigator Organization website.