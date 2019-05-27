Services Houston Jewish Funerals 5455 Dashwood St. Bellaire , TX 77401 (713) 666-0257 Funeral service 11:30 AM Beth Israel Memorial Gardens 1101 Antoine Houston , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Suzanne Hauser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Suzanne Hauser

Suzanne Sachs Hauser passed May 25, 2019. She was 85 years old.

Suzanne was born and raised in Waco, Texas. She graduated Waco High School in 1951. She attended the University of Texas as an English major where she was a member of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority and lived at Rosie's boarding home for Jewish women. Her 1954 college picture is still on the front wall of the Phi house.

She met and fell in love with Robert Hauser while at a sorority event. They were soon engaged, married and had their first son before finishing college.

Suzanne lived the next eight years in Galveston having 3 more sons and helping her husband while he attended medical school and did his residency. She moved to Houston in 1963 where she completed her family with her fifth son.

While she raised her family she was a member of Congregation Beth Israel, and later Congregation Emanu El. She enjoyed many years as president of the former Houston Oilerettes. One of her passions and joys was being an event coordinator for various charitable organizations around Houston.

Suzanne was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 42 years. She was always having fun with their friends in Houston or at the lake house at Lake Travis in Austin, Texas. She not only took on the extra responsibility of being a Doctor's wife, she proceeded to raise five boys who have all become independent and successful. Along the journey of raising boys, she became quite proficient at tennis, golf, water skiing and sailing. Suzanne always felt a strong connection to her religion and had all five of her boys Bar Mitzvah'd.

Suzanne would be best described as always happy. She lived every day to the fullest and if you met her, she always had a big smile on her face. She taught her sons and family to be optimistic and hopeful.

In her last year, Suzanne moved to the new Village of River Oaks where she flourished and brightened everyone around her. She began planning fundraisers and other social events. There she met Tony Muscarella, who brought her tremendous happiness and companionship. They had become inseparable and he was with her when she passed.

Suzanne was forever devoted to her large family. She always sent a card and a gift to every one of her children, grandchildren and their spouses for every occasion. Suzanne was always the life of the party. She lit up the room until the lights went out.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Robert I Hauser MD, and her parents, Jack Sachs and Jeanne Schwabacker Sachs, and her niece, Teri Lynn Snow.

She is survived by her sons, Dr. Larry Hauser and wife Sandi, Dr. Donald Hauser and wife Melinda, Steve Hauser and wife Tabatha, Kenneth Hauser and wife Landa, Jimmy Hauser; grandchildren Robyn Hauser Fadem and husband Joey Fadem, Shawn Hauser, Ian Hauser, Shane Hauser, Brett Hauser, Miles Hauser, Aiden Hauser, Jason Hauser and wife Darlene, Ashley Hauser Ozier and husband Adam Ozier, Gabriella Hauser Grossman and husband Everett Grossman, Ariella Hauser, Daniella Hauser, David Hauser; great grandchildren Dakota and Sarah Fadem; sister Barbara Ingram and husband Stan Ingram; and fourteen nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Larry Hauser, Don Hauser, Steve Hauser, Ken Hauser, Jimmy Hauser, David Hauser, and Jason Hauser.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Beth Israel Memorial Gardens 1101 Antoine, Houston, Tx. 77055. Minyan will follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 27, 2019