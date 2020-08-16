Suzanne Peck Cain
1921-2020
Suzanne Peck Cain passed away peacefully in Houston on Friday, the 15th of August 2020. She was 99 years of age. Suzanne was born on the 22nd February 1921, in St. Louis, Missouri to Maybelle Price Peck and Charles Northrop Peck, Jr.. Her parents precede her in death as well as her brother Charles Northrop Peck III and her beloved husband Dixon Hill Cain.
Suzanne moved to Houston, Texas from St. Louis with her family and began her junior year at Lamar High School and graduated in 1939. She attended The University of Texas where she pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma, she remained an active alum for the rest of her life. After college, Suzanne moved to New York City where she worked as a window dresser and lived at the famous Barbizon residential hotel for young women.
Suzanne married Dixon Hill Cain on the 7th of October 1944. Together, they raised their three children, Carolyn, Walker and Allison, and travelled the world. They were married for 68 years.
Suzanne was a lifelong member of Christ Church Cathedral, was a member of the River Oaks Garden Club, joining in 1956 and serving as President from 1970-1971, chaired the Pink Elephant for many years and won numerous awards at the National Flower Shows. Suzanne and Dixon together won many pigeon shooting competitions.
Suzanne is survived by her devoted children, Carolyn Cain Bates and her husband, Robert Erwin Bates; James Walker Cain, II, and his wife, Marjorie Carter Cain; Allison Cain Allison and her husband, Patrick Fleming Allison as well as her grandchildren Dixon Walne and his wife Lindsey, Travis Walne and his wife Jaime, Kelly Walne, Sam Allison and his wife Emily, Sara Cain, Jordan Allison Boyce and her husband Beaumont, Walker Cain and his wife Anne-Marie, and Kirby Allison. She is also survived by five great-grand children with one on the way.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers who so lovingly took care of Suzanne during the later years of her life, the staff and community at the Belmont Hunter's Creek, Crossroads Hospice and Dr. Jefferey Lee.
A Memorial service is to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to The Bayou Bend Gardens Endowment C/O Bayou Bend, P.O. Box 6826, Houston, TX 77265 or to The River Oaks Garden Club Memorial Fund, 2503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098
Please visit Mrs. Cain's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. There you may also opt to receive updated service information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.