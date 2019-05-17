Home

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
Lying in State
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
2508 Clay St.
Rosary
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
2508 Clay St.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Catholic Church
2508 Clay St.
Suzanne Petteway Obituary
Suzanne Hopkins Petteway
1949-2019
A woman of strength, character, and love is a woman to celebrate and remember.
Mrs. Petteway peacefully entered into Eternal rest, May 8, 2019.
The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Saturday, May 18th. She will lie in state from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM. The rosary will be recited at 9:30 AM. All services will be held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 2508 Clay St.
In God's care she leaves her loving and devoted husband of 43 years, Benjamin Franklin Petteway, Jr.; daughter, Mari Petteway; aunt, Marie Lewis Owens; godsister, Linda Owens and many other dear relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 17, 2019
