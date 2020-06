Suzanne "Suzy" ReddStubblefield1940-2020Suzanne Redd StubblefieldSeptember 28, 1940 –June 4, 2020On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Suzanne "Suzy" Redd Stubblefield, 79 years old, loving and feisty wife and mother of four, passed away peacefully in Bryan, Texas.Suzy was born on September 28, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Sarah and Morgan Redd. A beautiful ballerina who, split between two callings, chose university, marriage and children. She never lost her love of dance, and was a dance teacher for many years. She had many talents and interests. She was a tech writer at Texaco. She enjoyed her book club, Bridge, Newcomers group, the Lost and Found Sunday school class, where she sparred with the best of them, RVing with her husband, her eight grandchildren, and just recently her four great grandchildren.She was a devoted grandmother, crisscrossing the country and even the great pond to see her grandchildren's various dance performances, games, plays, clown shoes, birthdays and graduations.She was preceded in death by her son, William Robert Stubblefield; husband, Robert "Bob" Earl Stubblefield, Jr.; parents, Morgan Williamson Redd and Sara Margaret Redd; brothers, Robert "Bob" Redd and Richard "Ricky" Redd. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Suzette and Chris Boyce, Cathy and Sam Humphreys, Allison and Mark Hollis; grandchildren, Kristyn and Shane Needham, Robert Humphreys, Clayton and Megan Hollis, Audry Hollis, Taylor and Paul La Londe, Kylie Boyce, Clinton Hollis, and Amy Boyce; great-grandchildren, John, Dani and Lee Hollis, and William Needham; sister, Nancy Mackin, and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 10 – 11 AM on Tuesday, June 9 at Hillier Funeral Home, 2301 East 29th St., Bryan, TX. Services will be held at 11 AM at Hillier Funeral Home following the visitation, with a graveside service at 2 PM at Klein Memorial Park, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, TX.In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Suzy's name to Alchemia, Art without Labels ( www.alchemia.org ) or The Arc San Francisco ( www.thearcsf.org ).Please share memories/tributes to Suzy at www.hillierfuneralhome.com