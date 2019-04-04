Sybil Gaines Echeverri

1935-2019

Sybil Mae Gaines Echeverri entered this world on February 6, 1935 and returned to God on April 2, 2019. Sybil held many titles over her 84 years including mother, sister, wife, foster parent, grandmother, nurse, counselor, teacher, friend, and servant of God. She was a devout Catholic who lived a life dedicated to the service of others. She believed that love was exemplified through actions and never met a stranger she did not love.

Sybil was born in Orlando, Florida and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She loved all things Cajun, especially crawfish. Interestingly, she became a mother in Colombia where she raised her four children. She returned to Baton Rouge when her children came to study at her alma mater, Louisiana State University, and eventually moved to Houston when her grandchildren lured her to the Lone Star State.

Sybil was highly educated with a degree in nursing and post-graduate degrees in education, counseling, and psychology. She loved classical music, reading, teaching, serving others, and giving her grandchildren the greatest gift of all – time.

Sybil is survived by her sister – Diane Dixon; her four children – Juan Carlos Echeverri, Pamela Elisa Lombana-Livesay, Cynthia Echeverri Adams, Elizabeth Ann Echeverri; her 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church located at 6622 Haskell Street, Houston, Texas 77007. A wake and rosary will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

To leave a tribute or condolence for the family, please visit josephjearthman.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2019