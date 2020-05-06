Sybil Gruetzmacher
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sybil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sybil A. Gruetzmacher
1932-2020
Sybil (Aldis) Gruetzmacher died on Sunday, the 3rd of May 2020. She was born in Cuero, Texas on the 5th of October 1932, to Barney and Winnie Aldis. Graduated from Cuero High School and then married her husband, Bill, on the 28th of June 1952. She worked as a dental assistant for 30 years.
Sybil was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Lois Orsak, Doris Holson, Fay Ruth Egg, and Bernice Junker; six brothers, Clyde, Wesley, Ira, Barney, Willard, and Johnny Aldis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Willie Gruetzmacher, and her daughter, Marcie Gruetzmacher.
The family will gather for a private interment at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas.
A memorial service is to be conducted at St. Philip's United Methodist Church in Houston at a later date.
Please visit Mrs. Gruetzmacher's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family. Additionally, you may opt to get updated service information once it is ready by subscribing to her page by clicking "Receive Notifications" underneath her obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Interment
Hillside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
7137893005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved