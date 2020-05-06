Sybil A. Gruetzmacher
1932-2020
Sybil (Aldis) Gruetzmacher died on Sunday, the 3rd of May 2020. She was born in Cuero, Texas on the 5th of October 1932, to Barney and Winnie Aldis. Graduated from Cuero High School and then married her husband, Bill, on the 28th of June 1952. She worked as a dental assistant for 30 years.
Sybil was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Lois Orsak, Doris Holson, Fay Ruth Egg, and Bernice Junker; six brothers, Clyde, Wesley, Ira, Barney, Willard, and Johnny Aldis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Willie Gruetzmacher, and her daughter, Marcie Gruetzmacher.
The family will gather for a private interment at Hillside Cemetery in Cuero, Texas.
A memorial service is to be conducted at St. Philip's United Methodist Church in Houston at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2020.