Brenham Memorial Chapel
2300 Stringer Street
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-3611
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Brenham Memorial Chapel
2300 Stringer Street
Brenham, TX 77833
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Brenham Memorial Chapel
2300 Stringer Street
Brenham, TX 77833
Sydonia Levy


1920 - 2019 Obituary
Sydonia Levy Obituary
Sydonia Levy
1920-2019
Sydonia Hoermann Levy, 99, and the widow of Wallace James Levy, peacefully passed away February 15, 2019, at the Brookdale Nursing Home in Fort Worth, Texas. Visitation will be from noon till 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Brenham Memorial Chapel with funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Ledbetter Cemetery.
Sydonia is survived by her daughter Helen (James) Bassett, sons Larry (Charlene) and Phillip Levy, sisters Delores Milczewski and Iva Lee Landgraf, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Share tributes at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 21, 2019
