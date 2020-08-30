Syed Abdul Munim Amjad
1928-2020
Syed Abdul Munim (Sam) Amjad passed away on August 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Mr. Amjad was born in Hyderabad, British India on June 15, 1928 and moved as a refugee to Karachi, Pakistan after the partition of India. He arrived in the United States in the 1980s where he spent the last 35 years – first in St. Louis, Missouri and then in Houston, Texas. He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Sabur and his four children Basith, Nasir, Farhana and Adnan.
Mr. Amjad worked hard all his life with jobs at the Institute of Chartered Accountants, ExxonMobil (Esso) and Glaxo SmithKline. His greatest passion, however, was his family. He loved to host family at his house and would always be the first one to be ready for any family event in a dapper suit with a perfect double windsor knotted tie.
Tennis and good food gave him a lot of joy and on any given day, you could find him at an Indian/Pakistani restaurant on Hillcroft debating whether Djokovic or Federer are the greatest ever.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Memorial-Hermann foundation (https://www.memorialhermann.org/donate/#form
).