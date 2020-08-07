Pastor Dr. Sylvester Duckens, Jr.1938-2020Dr. Pastor Sylvester Duckens, Jr., 81, was born on November 4, 1938, to the late Deacon Sylvester Duckens, Sr. and the late Willie Odessa Duckens, in Rogers, Texas. He was the second of twelve children. Dr. Duckens passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was the pastor of Heavenly Star Baptist Church in Houston, Texas for 41 years.A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-11:30a.m on (Saturday) August 8, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00p.m. Both services will take place at Greater St. Matthews B.C., 14919 S. Main. Pastor Gusta Booker, Officiating.