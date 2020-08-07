1/1
Sylvester Duckens
1938 - 2020
Pastor Dr. Sylvester Duckens, Jr.
1938-2020
Dr. Pastor Sylvester Duckens, Jr., 81, was born on November 4, 1938, to the late Deacon Sylvester Duckens, Sr. and the late Willie Odessa Duckens, in Rogers, Texas. He was the second of twelve children. Dr. Duckens passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was the pastor of Heavenly Star Baptist Church in Houston, Texas for 41 years.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 9-11:30a.m on (Saturday) August 8, 2020. Funeral Service will begin at 12:00p.m. Both services will take place at Greater St. Matthews B.C., 14919 S. Main. Pastor Gusta Booker, Officiating.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Greater St. Matthews B.C.
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Greater St. Matthews B.C.
Funeral services provided by
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
August 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
