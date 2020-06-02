Sylvester Trevor
LeBlanc, Jr.
1940-2020
Sylvester Trevor LeBlanc, Jr., Retired Band Director at Kashmere High School, expired (Wednesday) May 20, 2020. A walk-through viewing will be held from 10-10:55a.m today, June 2, 2020. Funeral Service, today, June 2, 2020 at 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Marcus D. Cosby, officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 2, 2020.