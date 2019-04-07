Services A Sacred Choice 4740 Dacoma Street Houston , TX 77092 713-637-4933 Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia Doyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia Ann Illingworth Doyle

Sylvia Ann Illingworth Doyle, age 78, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019. Born in Dallas, Texas, to Ronald "Ronnie" Hiram Illingworth and Laura Jean Howland, they shared a wonderful life together and were soon joined by her baby brother William Hiram "Illy" Illingworth, Jr. Sylvia Ann met her teenage sweetheart, Charles, in Sunday school and both attended Sunset High School in Oak Cliff. They later regaled their children with stories of the talking Sunset Fighting Bison - Go class of 1959! She graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1963 and taught 9th grade at Hamden Junior High.

Charles and Sylvia Ann were married at St. Matthew's Cathedral in Dallas, and Charles pursued a career in ministry. Following seminary, they took their first cure in Carbondale, and she continued her studies at Southern Illinois University. Missing family and their parents, they arrived back in Texas in 1967. She made lifelong friends as part of the spouse community of the Episcopal Diocese of Texas and rallied support for women in the clergy.

In the mid-seventies and with three kids in tow; Andrew, Patrick, and Christopher; Charles and Sylvia Ann moved to San Miguel de Allende and St. Paul's. They loved the little colonial town and its fireworks and festivities celebrating the feast of St. Michael and All Angels, which Sylvia Ann loved to say celebrated her birthday. San Miguel remained a special place in her heart even asking for a painting of San Miguel to be brought to her room in those last days.

After returning from Mexico, Sylvia Ann pursued her lifelong passion ultimately earning a master's degree in education from the University of Houston in 1987. She loved teaching middle school at Paul Revere in Houston and eventually became principal at her favorite school Walnut Bend Elementary. She loved and was so proud of her fellow administrators, teachers, and students; building lifelong relationships including her lunch bunch of HISD friends.

She was a member of Houston School Administrators, Houston Association of School Superintendents and Curriculum Directors, Daughters of the American Revolution, Alpha Delta Kappa, and Gamma Phi Beta.

Sylvia Ann enjoyed her time volunteering at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Houston. As a priest spouse she understood the weight of ministry and was their biggest fan – Janie, Brad, and dear Andy. She loved her Scotties, Astros, Texans, and her SMU Mustangs.

Sylvia Ann was proud of her sons: the bishop, the professor, and the CEO. She loved her boys with a fierce and protective love. She loved to spend time with her daughters in law; JoAnne, Teresa, and Christina; and listening to her grandkids; Caisa, Zoë, Case, Camden, Hannah, and Tate; tell her of their adventures.

Sylvia Ann was surrounded by family and friends during her last days. They took turns telling tall tales and stretching the truth such that life sparkled in the Doyle family to the very end, even as one light slowly slipped into heaven. Sylvia Ann loved with a passion. She loved the beach, Mexico, teaching, her friends, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, and most of all Charles. That is all that really matters in the end – how much love you gave away, how much love you experienced, and the love of family and friends around about you on the last day. We celebrate her resurrection and know she rests where there is sighing and pain no more, only life and light everlasting.

Remembrances may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Houston, building fund. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. An announcement to friends and family will follow.

Remembrances may be directed to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Houston, building fund. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. An announcement to friends and family will follow.

A Sacred Choice Funeral Home is honored to serve the Doyle family. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019