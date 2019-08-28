|
Sylvia Lee Bryan
1943-2019
Sylvia Lee Bryan quietly passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. She was born Aug. 26, 1943 in St. Petersburg, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Truman S. and Mattie M. (Broughton) Gay.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, James W. Bryan; her son, Robert Patrick Tatum and his wife Darlene; son James Matthew Bryan; two grandchildren, Kelly Tatum and Jamie Tatum, and beloved pets Rudy and Yeti.
Sylvia attended Sam Houston State University for her teaching certificate and graduated in 1964. She was a teacher for many years in HISD and at Trafton Academy. In 1983 she and her business partner Inez Hutchins purchased Trafton Academy where Sylvia served as a teacher and as Director of the school until her passing. She was also a steering judge for the regional school art for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Additionally, she was an accomplished painter and a stager of art shows. She enjoyed snow skiing and travel.
A viewing is scheduled for 10 A.M. Friday, Aug. 30, at Bethel Church of Houston, 825 Bering Drive. The Funeral service will follow at 11 A.M., and mourners are invited to attend a reception immediately after at the church.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that those interested consider donations to the Sylvia Bryan Memorial Fund for Trafton's Beautification, in care of Trafton Academy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019