Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
Sylvia Farris


1924 - 2019
Sylvia Farris Obituary
Sylvia M. Farris
1924-2019
Sylvia Montalbono Farris was born in Houston, Tx on May 24th, 1924 to Sylvester and Angela Montalbono, who came to America from Sicily in 1912. Syliva went to be with her Lord and savior on October 15, 2019.
Sylvia was married to Aalon Pat Farris for 52 years. They raised 2 daughters, Linda and Elaine and 2 sons, Kenneth and James. Through the years, Sylvia owned multiple small businesses. She was an accomplished seamstress and tailor, a gifted baker and carter. She was also a dedicated hospital volunteer for over 20+ years. Sylvia also had a passion for gardening and an avid love for the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by parents Sylvester and Angela Montalbono, husband Aalon Pat Farris, 10 brothers and sisters, son Kenneth Wayne Farris, grandson David Lewis and great granddaughter Samantha Quesada.
She is survived by her sister Mary Bedford, children Linda Alexander, Elaine Conaughty and James Farris, 11 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild as well as countless other family members and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Interment will follow immediately after services at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 18, 2019
