Distinctive Life Cremations & Funerals
5455 Dashwood St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 933-0356
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Rice Temple Baptist Church
6409 Greenbriar Dr.
Houston, TX
Sylvia O. Litewka


Sylvia O. Litewka
1950-2019
Sylvia O. Litewka, age 68, passed away on June 8th, after being hospitalized for nearly a week. In loving memory of Sylvia, there will be a memorial service in celebration of the life that she had. This will take place on June 29th at 10:30 am at Rice Temple Baptist Church, 6409 Greenbriar, Houston, Texas 77030. Please visit Sylvia's online tribute at DistinctiveLife.com where her family can receive words of comfort and condolences electronically.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 23, 2019
