Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Tab Tettleton


Tab Tettleton


1955 - 2019 Obituary
Tab Tettleton Obituary
Tab Tettleton
1955-2019
Tab Tettleton, age 63, passed peacefully with family by his side on Sunday, April 8th at his home in Spring, Texas.
Tab was born July 23rd, 1955 in Nocona, Texas to Lester and Francille (Cruse) Tettleton. Tab was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather W. Scott Whaley who raised him from a young age and his daughter, Tiffanie Tettleton.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Rosemary (Murphy) Tettleton; his brothers Randy and Mark Tettleton; his son, Ryllee Tettleton and wife Jaija (Malone) Tettleton; daughter, Sawyer (Tettleton) Benningfield and husband Chase Benningfield; eight grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Tab built his career in the oil and gas industry, spending the last 39 years employed by National Oilwell Varco, finishing as Senior Vice President of Global Accounts. He was the true definition of a "Company Man". Tab mentored many next generation oil and gas professionals.
As an avid golfer, Tab was a longtime member of Champions Golf Club where his golf group was known as legends in their own mind. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, clay shooting, hunting, fishing and in the past coaching little league football and baseball. He was passionate about working with and assisting various charities through contributions and philanthropic events. Tab was a member of Louetta Road Baptist Church of Spring, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at Klein Funeral Home – Champions on Friday, April 12th at 2:00 pm. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who have contributed and reached out to our family in this time of grief.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019
