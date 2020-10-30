Takis (Peter) Zavouris

1990-2020

With deepest sorrow, we announce that Takis (Peter) Zavouris, age 30 our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in a car accident.



Those who knew Peter, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. He was wise beyond his years and always there to lend a helping hand through his actions and words. He was the most generous and loving soul, always thinking of others before himself.

Peter will be deeply missed everyday by his Father, Basile (Bill) Zavouris, his Mother, Dominga, sister, Helen, his loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many, many great friends.

We know Peter is loved here on earth as well as in heaven as he is in the hands of our Lord.

We love and miss you, our beloved son. God be with you always.

Isaiah 57:1-2

The righteous perish, and no one takes it to heart; the devout are taken away, and no one understands that the righteous are taken away to be spared from evil. Those who walk uprightly enter into peace; they find rest as they lie in death.

Psalm 48:14

For this God is our God for ever and ever; he will be our guide even to the end.



Friends and family will be received at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home, 6900 Lawndale Road, Houston (713)928-5141 on Friday the 30th from 5-7pm for Visitation and Saturday the 31st from 9-10am for Visitation and Funeral Service from 10-11am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store