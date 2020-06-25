Talmadge F. Sandell

1938-2020

Talmadge F. Sandell was born in Many, Louisiana, February 27, 1938, the youngest child of Alvin F. and Lela Curtis Sandell. His earthly journey was completed June 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Floyce, Troy, Alvin, Huey, Loye, Chris, Jack, and Autry Sandell, and sisters Floy Jordan and Bernice Sandell.

Talmadge was raised in Toro, Louisiana and graduated from Pisgah High School, where he played Varsity basketball all four years. He was a life-long sports fan, but especially loved watching the Houston Rockets. He met and married the love of his life, Maxine Allen, in 1958. Together they raised three daughters on Houston's north side. He was a gentle father of girls yet also a strong man who worked hard to provide for his family.

As a young man Talmadge discovered his talent within the precision sheet metal manufacturing industry, and began a career that spanned nearly 50 years. He founded his own company, SMCO, in 1974, where he earned a reputation for excellent craftsmanship. He was a generous boss and his honest, fair approach made him highly respected in his field.

Talmadge was a faithful Christian. He served as a deacon in the Baptist Church for nearly 40 years. He retired in 2005 and moved to New Waverly, Texas, where he was an active member of First Baptist Church. Talmadge had a remarkable dry sense of humor and his joke-telling ability was legendary. He always loved fishing, and "Papa's Pond" was where he taught his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to love it too. His steadfast love of family is his greatest legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine, three daughters, Tammie Taylor and husband Bill, Becky Palmer and husband James, and Amy Spain and husband James. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren Kendra Mackey; Kelly Buerger, husband Fritz and their sons Chase and Brayden; Bill Taylor IV, wife Jess; Brian Taylor; Seth Grimes, wife Lorena and their children Daria, Van, Atlas and Jupiter; Ross Grimes, wife Jennie and their daughter Bo; James (Trey) Palmer III, wife Stephanie and their son James IV; Chloe Baxley, husband Robert and their daughter Daphne. Also sisters Una Lea Savell, Lela Mae Evans, and Veral Hutchison.

Talmadge was a beloved husband, daddy, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will be mourned by many.

The family will receive guests for visitation Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas. Please be aware Harris County requires facemasks for this gathering.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, 10 am at Farris Cemetery, on FM 1791, in the community of West Sandy, near Richards in Walker County, Texas. Grandsons Robert Baxley, Fritz Buerger, Ross Grimes, Seth Grimes, Trey Palmer, Bill Taylor IV and Brian Taylor are pallbearers; honorary pallbearers, fellow deacons from First Baptist. A traditional memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in New Waverly, on a future date to be determined.



