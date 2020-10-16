Tamara Lee Russell
1974-2020
Tamara Lee Russell aka "Tammy, Ta-Ta,Twinkie" passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted mother and loved ones in Richmond, Texas on October 9, 2020 at the age of 45. Tammy was born on November 22, 1974 in Houston to Richard C. Russell and Jane Henson Russell. Now our precious girl is healed with the hands of her Lord, Jesus Christ. A memorial will begin at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at The Settegast-Kopf Co. @ Sugar Creek in Sugarland, Texas with a reception to follow. A graveside service will take place afterwards at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tammy's name to MD Anderson Brain Center or American Cancer Society
.Tribute & or words of condolence can be left at www.settegastkopf.com
.