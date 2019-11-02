|
|
Tammy Nadia Achee (Lee)
1963-2019
Tammy Nadia Achee (Lee), 56, of Deer Park, Texas went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019 with her two sons by her side. She was born May 23, 1963 in Ashtabula, Ohio to a young couple who couldn't have imagined a more beautiful baby. After moving to Texas with her family in 1976 she attended Deer Park High School where she graduated class of 1981. Tammy had a successful career as a sales representative and later in management for multiple corporations, receiving many awards, such as salesperson of the year multiple times.
Tammy is preceded in death by her precious maternal grandparents Maxim and Nadia Perekrest (Ukraine) and her mother Vera Cimrhanzel (Ukraine). She leaves behind her two most valuable gifts, her sons Zachary Ryan Wallace, 27 and Jacob Wayne Bolling, 22, both of Deer Park Texas.
She will be missed by her family- Jackie (sister) and Steve Fulk of Oregon, Marissa Patterson of Texas, Olivia Liles of Wyoming, Elise Liles of Oregon, Allison Lee of Texas and Emilie Liles of Oregon and many, many incredible friends she met on her journey.
2 Corinthians 5:8 "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord"
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2019