Tao Duyet Tran1944-2020Tao Duyet Tran, M.D. age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18th at 8:23 pm due to a chronic heart condition.Tao lived a life of great difficulty and accomplishment. He survived the Vietnam War, immigrating to America where through all odds returned to his beloved career of medicine. Before he retired in 2009, he practiced family medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah. He lived life fervently devoted to civic duty and was deeply committed to helping the Vietnamese community where he employed his green thumb to build a legacy garden as president of the Vietnamese Association of Utah. Through all these accomplishments, he took the most pride in his children, David and Michael whom he groomed into a physician and a dentist. Both becoming a reflection of him. His compassion, dedication, and strength will live on in those who were fortunate enough to be a part of his life.Friends and members of the community are invited to join the Tran family on Saturday, November 28th at 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm for memorial service. Join us at Chapel of Eternal Peace at Forest Park 2454 S. Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, Texas 77077.Tao Duyet Tran. M.D. is survived by his sons David Duyet Tran, M.D. and Michael Duyet Tran, D.M.D.; his grandsons Devin Greyson Tran and Liam Alexander Tran; and countless extended family . All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly.