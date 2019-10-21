Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tara Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tara Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tara Mitchell Obituary
Tara K. Mitchell
1992-2019
TARA K. MITCHELL, aged 27, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, in Houston, Texas. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and mother, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
It is impossible to capture the entirety of a person's life in an obituary, and especially someone whose adult life was largely defined by drug addiction. But, even throughout her struggles, her warm smile and big heart brought so much joy to those around her. We want others who are struggling with addiction to know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying for you, and we believe with all our hearts that you can and will make it. We love you, Tara, and know that you are now at peace with your brother and father. Rest In Peace.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.