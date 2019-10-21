|
Tara K. Mitchell
1992-2019
TARA K. MITCHELL, aged 27, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, in Houston, Texas. A beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and mother, she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
It is impossible to capture the entirety of a person's life in an obituary, and especially someone whose adult life was largely defined by drug addiction. But, even throughout her struggles, her warm smile and big heart brought so much joy to those around her. We want others who are struggling with addiction to know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying for you, and we believe with all our hearts that you can and will make it. We love you, Tara, and know that you are now at peace with your brother and father. Rest In Peace.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 21, 2019