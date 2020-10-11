1/1
Ted Stanton
1929 - 2020
Theodore Stanton passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, at his home in Houston, TX.
He is survived by his wife Susan (Rawls) daughters Robin and Katie Stanton and son Michael Stanton; 2 step-daughters, 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ted had a long newspaper career at the Wall Street Journal, and as editor of the Daily paper in Moscow, Idaho. He taught at University of Houston's School of Communication in 1982 and retired as Professor Emeritus in 2007. He ran the Chronicle High School Journalism Workshop for 17 summers.
Gifts in his memory may be made to the Stanton Scholarship Fund at the University of Houston's Valenti School of Communication, 3347 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TX 77204.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2020.
